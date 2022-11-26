Rifftrax: Stranger Things Season 1 Episode 1

Not Available

Flying in the face of Die Hard Law, Stranger Things is NOT a sequel to a show called Strange Things. It is, however, a sequel to just about everything else that came out in the 80s. And this is the episode where it all started, “it” meaning America’s vague awareness that there was a kid out there named “Finn Wolfhard.” Stranger Things gave us many exciting cultural touchstones such as The Upside Down, spelling words with Christmas lights, and a newfound appreciation for Eggo waffles. None of them will be appearing in this episode. But there is plenty of that guy from the commercial for those things you’re not supposed to eat! (Burger King’s Chicken Fries) Join Mike, Kevin, Bill, and Barb for the very first episode of Stranger Things!