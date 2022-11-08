Rigamortis: A Zombie Love Story

Not Available

After humanity quells an undead uprising, the last two remaining zombies pair up in search of sanctuary, but instead find love. Rigamortis takes place shortly after humanity has put down a recent zombie outbreak. The last two zombies left “undead” are looking for their place in the world, while one lonely zombie hunter’s newfound fame and glory can’t fill the hole in his heart left by the recent loss of his now undead love. The characters are forced to confront zombies, angry mobs, double-barreled shotguns, and an ever-dangerous thing called love, until fate brings them all face to face in an explosive finale.