Right Now, Wrong Then

Not Available

By mistake, film director Ham Chunsu arrives in Suwon a day early. With time to kill before his lecture the next day, Chunsu stops by a restored, old palace and meets an artist named Yoon Heejung. Together, they go to Heejung’s workshop to look at her paintings, have Sushi with Soju for dinner, and get close. Later, they go to another café and have more drinks with Heejung’s acquaintances. When asked if he is married, Chunsu is forced to reveal the fact that he is, and Heejung gets deeply disappointed… In the second part of the film, a similar story of “meeting and parting” unfolds. Here, the woman’s voice seems intimidated and her body crouched. The man and the woman go about to the same places, but this time the man strips himself and what not.