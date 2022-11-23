Not Available

Right Right starts off with Ravi joining his duty as a bus conductor in a small village. Very quickly, he establishes a good rapport with the driver Seshu as well as the regular commuters. One fine day, when Seshu gets badly drunk during his duty, Ravi is forced to drive the bus back home. During the journey, Ravi hears a sudden sound in front of the bus and thinks he hit someone. He get’s down to find a man under his bus, who is barely alive. It is the remake of Malayalam film Ordinary.