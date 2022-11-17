Right This Moment

Not Available

Jin-ho is a man who was framed, but served 15 years in prison because no one believed him. He goes home, but it's gone and he can't reach his family. Jin-ho is eating at a restaurant when a customer's wallet goes missing, and he's blamed for it. Eun-soo happens to be eating next to him and she stands up for Jin-ho. That's how they first meet. Aimless and hopeless, Jin-ho follows Eun-soo to the sea. Eun-soo is diagnosed with terminal cancer and she was on her way to the sea, where she went with her family when she was young. They slowly walk to the sea and get to know each other's emotional scars...