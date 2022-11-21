Right Turn Left Turn: A Think Thank Production

Not Available

"Right Turn Left Turn" looks at the season of five snowboarders exploring the art of turning and everywhere it leads them. From a beginner's side-slide to the perfect high speed carve, Think Thank Special Projects aims to show how the simple act of turning your board can unlock an entire universe of snowboard self expression. Chris Beresford, Max Warbington, Chris Larson, Jesse Burtner and Fredrik Perry explore the world using their snowboards both to interpret what they see and to leave their own unique signature behind. Whether it be carving groomers, slashing powder, getting weird in the city or lapping the local park, it all starts with a Right Turn Left Turn.