At a reprobate Duke’s court, his jester mercilessly mocks the fathers and husbands of the women he’s led astray, certain that his own daughter is safely hidden away at home. Little does he know that the Duke has already laid eyes on her... Ingeniously framed as a play in a play, this performance of Rigoletto makes the opera’s more mature themes accessible to a young audience. Children are invited to actively participate in the staging.