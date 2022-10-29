Rihanna: Live at Hackney Weekend 2012

Not Available

Ever since her arrival on planet pop at the age of 16, Rihanna has used her dazzling star power to climb to the top of the celeb ranks, amassing over 80 million album and single sales. The Bajan beauty's eyebrow raising stage shows have become infamous for their raciness and fun, carefree vibe. Creating addictive, inescapable tracks that constantly set tongues wagging, Rihanna brings her mesmerising presence and string of hits to the Hackney Weekend stage in this awe-inspiring performance.