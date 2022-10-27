Rihanna - Loud Tour: Live at the O2

Not Available

LOUD TOUR LIVE AT THE O2 is a 90 minutes-plus chronicle of Rihanna’s sold-out show at the legendary London venue, the climactic final stop of her 2011 world tour. Featured are 21 performances including the #1 hits “We Found Love,” “Only Girl (In the World),” “S&M,” “What’s My Name,” “Rude Boy,” “Umbrella,” “Love the Way You Lie,” and many more. The production, costumes and stage design which Rihanna’s fans have come to expect, all come through in this larger-than-life video and audio experience. Also featured is never before released behind-the-scenes footage of life on the road with Rihanna during that summer and fall “LOUD Tour” of 2011.