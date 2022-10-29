Rihanna No Regrets

Not Available

Rihanna is one of the most diverse superstars in modern music. Her catchy melodies and vibrant charisma has allured fans all around the world. This documentary tells the story of the multi-award winning artist's triumphant journey from poverty and obscurity to becoming a worldwide pop sensation. To date she has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the best selling music artists of all time. We take an in-depth look into her off stage life and learn about her love hate relationship with R&B singer Chris Brown and how they plan to move on from the abusive past and on to a positive future.