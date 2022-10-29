Rihanna – The Loud Tour at Rock in Rio

Not Available

Rihanna wearing a red striped halter top and short black and white striped shorts as she belted out some of her hottest song hits, including "Only Girl ", "Hard" and "S&M." During the show Rihanna said “Brazil, this is my very first time here and I’m so excited to share this moment with you." Before Ending the concert Rihanna said “Now Rio this is one of my favorite parts of the show. Rio, this is to you" and drinking a glass of drink and singing "Cheers" before closing the show with the hit song "Umbrella."