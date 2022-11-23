Rihanna: The Videos

Not Available

Rihanna (Parroquia de Saint Michael, Barbados; 20 de febrero de 1988) es el nombre artístico de Robyn Rihanna Fenty, una cantante barbadense de R&B. Es conocida alrededor del mundo gracias a éxitos como "Pon de replay", "S.O.S", "Unfaithful", "Don't Stop The Music", "Disturbia" y especialmente "Umbrella". 1 - If its lovin that you want 2 - Pon the replay 3 - Sos 4 - sos (sexy version) 5 - Unfaithfull 6 - Umbrella 7 - We ride 8 - Dont stop the music 9 - Shut up and drive 10 - Hate that i love you