Rikki Fulton's Reverend IM Jolly And Friends

Two hours of vintage comedy with Scottish comedy legend Rikki Fulton. For the first time on DVD the very best of the 'Last Call' sermons from Scotch and Wry which had the nation in stitches for over twenty years.The permanently depressed Rev IM Jolly takes centre stage and there are also classic contributions from the Rev David Goodchild the only man to perform the miracle of turning water into gin fire breathing preacher the Rev WE Free and many many more. This is one religious experience you can't afford to miss.