Rikotu Island

Not Available

After a conflict with his boss, Economics analyst Igor is sent to a journalist business trip. Location is chosen randomly: it is a small Far Eastern Kuril island, Russia. There he meets with a charming and beautiful young woman who is a leader of a mysterious community consisted of 12 people. They do not remember how they have appeared on the island and do not know about Moscow and where Russia is. Enchanted by a woman and the local nature the character got lost more and more deeply into a life of the community. In a time he realizes that the island and its residents have a well-kept secret and that his arrival to the island was not an accident.