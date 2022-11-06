Not Available

Rikyu

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Teshigahara Productions

Late in the 1500s, an aging tea master teaches the way of tea to a headstrong Shogun. Through force of will and courageous fighting, Hideyoshi becomes Japan's most powerful warlord, unifying the country. Rikyu, through the tea ceremony and floral arrangements, tempers his lord, helping Hideyoshi focus on a single flower or be in a simple room where the shape of a cup is of most importance. But other forces fuel Hideyoshi's ambitions: the Portuguese bring a globe and guns, and he believes he can conquer Korea and China. When Rikyu raises doubts about invading China, Hideyoshi demands an apology, and Rikyu himself must find courage in the way of tea.

Cast

Yoshiko MitaRiki, his wife
Tsutomu YamazakiHideyoshi Toyotomi
Kyoko KishidaHis wife
Tanie KitabayashiHis mother
Sayaka YamaguchiChieha, his mistress
Ryô TamuraLord Hidenaga, his brother

View Full Cast >

Images