Riley Steele: The Masseuse

James is a masseuse with a demanding clientele, handling everyone from horny MILFs to naughty girlfriends. As his business grows, he enlists the help of his amateur buddies to service the client overflow. The beautiful Riley Steele, James ex-girlfriend, returns to complicate his life, demanding his attention while screwing his friends behind his back. Then he discovers his well-meaning buddies are offering the clients more 'bang for the buck' with their lusty techniques. After all, customer satisfaction is the key to sex-sess.