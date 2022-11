Not Available

Alex works as a project manager for an automobile parts supplier and is sick of it. It’s obvious just looking at him. When the next project is announced already at the final meeting for the last one, he leaves without a word and decides to change his life. He meets Anna, a film student, and lapses into the idea that she should shoot a documentary about his life. Maybe it will be easier for him to start a new life after first passing review over the old one?