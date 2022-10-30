Not Available

This film is a political and poetic portrait of the daily life of a low class woman who plays the part of a cleaning lady. Ramona lives in the suburbs of Buenos Aires. Every day she travels four hours and a half to reach her job and to get back home. She divides her working time between two upper middle-class homes where she receives the name of Réimon, a sound that evokes the English language, a Buenos Aires upper class snobbish custom. It´s fiction and it´s not. It´s also a film about the labour conditions of a worker, about the time this worker uses for working and the efforts that implies working. It´s also about the absurdity of cleaning someone else´s house, the absurdity of modern life and the differences between social classes.