Hot and horny men sneak off to 'Rimrock' for a weekend getaway. It's a place to shed your inhibitions, relax from your hectic life, and get laid - bareback. Join director Trenton Ducati as he brings you nine of the hottest hung and horny studs with hard dicks and open holes that will leave you satisfied in a cabin in the woods. Sneak off for the weekend with the studs of 'Rimrock', and they'll satisfy all your steamiest needs and desires.