Rina Sawayama - STFU!

Music video of "STFU!", a song by Japanese-British singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama. It was released as the lead single off of her debut studio album, Sawayama on 22 November 2019 for digital download and streaming. It is a nu metal, heavy metal, hard rock, pop and avant-pop track which criticizes microaggressions against Asian people. It received positive reviews from music critics, who praised its aggressive tone and the shift in genre and direction. Rolling Stone listed "STFU!" as the 20th best song of 2020.