1999

Ring 2

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

June 9th, 1999

Kadokawa Shoten Publishing

While investigating the horrifying death of her boyfriend, Mai Takano (Miki Nakatani) learns about a videotape haunted by the spirit of a disturbing girl named Sadako, which kills anyone who watches it exactly one week later. When her boyfriend’s son, Yoichi, starts to develop the same psychic abilities as Sadako, Takano must find a way to keep the boy and herself from becoming the next victims.

Cast

Hitomi SatôMasami Kurahashi
Kyoko FukadaKanae Sawaguchi
Fumiyo KohinataDr. Kawajiri
Kenjiro IshimaruDetective Omuta
Yūrei YanagiOkazaki
Rikiya ÔtakaYôichi Asakawa

