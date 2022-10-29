Not Available

Based on true events, Ring Girls is a fast paced story about five gorgeous young American women from Las Vegas who train under their mentor, Master Toddy. These five fighters take on the ultimate challenge of fighting the best female Muay Thai fighters in the world. The five American beauties give up the glitz and glory of Las Vegas and travel deep into the jungles of Thailand. It's there where they battle the elements and train to use all of their weapons: kicks, knees, elbows and fists. The story climaxes in an epic battle in the ring - a bloody, fierce fight that brings the entire country to its feet. For five warriors from Las Vegas, it's the trip of the lifetime... and the fight of their lives!