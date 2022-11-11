Ring of Desire

Not Available

A magical ring bestows erotic energy on everyone who possesses it in this tantalizing video treat. We follow the ring as it travels from one hand to the next, each time driving its owner into a frenzy of pure passion. Among the heated highlights is a feverish coupling between Jennifer West and photographer Paul Thomas, and an intense lesbian liaison with Georgina Spelvin and Jennifer. As the ring passes from one person to another, it winds its way closer and closer to its source. This is old school porn at its best, filled with gorgeous, natural beauties and plenty of fun-filled frolicking. So forget about Frodo and all the rest, this is the real ring of power - passionate power, that is!