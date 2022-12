Not Available

Best in the World (2018) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by Ring of Honor (ROH). It took place at the UMBC Event Center in Catonsville, Maryland on June 29, 2018.[1] It was the ninth annual ROH Best in the World event. Wrestlers from New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), and Japanese women's promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom - with whom ROH has partnerships - also appeared on the card.