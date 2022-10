Not Available

This mighty collection contains some of Ring of Honor's most intense wrestling action yet, including a title match between Takeshi Morishima and Nigel McGuinness and another with Bryan Danielson taking on Lance Storm. Other bouts include Claudio Castagnoli vs. El Generico, a vicious match between Samoa Joe and Kenta Kobashi, and a world tag team title bout with Jay and Mark Briscoe facing off against Naruki Doi and Shingo.