Ring of Honor Bryan Danielson Rise To Glory

2009

Bryan Danielson has been a part of Ring of Honor since day one and in that time has evolved into the wrestler many call "The Best In The World". With devastating strikes, unmatched technical precision, and an unparalleled intensity, "The American Dragon" reigned as ROH World Champion for fifteen months and set a record for successful title defenses. Danielson has been a part of many of the greatest matches in ROH history and this DVD is a showcase of just some of those epic confrontations... 1. Bryan Danielson vs. Spanky...Best of the American Super Juniors 2. Bryan Danielson vs. James Gibson...(ROH World Title Match) Glory By Honor IV 3. Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness...(ROH World Title vs. Pure Title Unification Match) Unified 4. Bryan Danielson vs. KENTA...(ROH World Title Match) Glory By Honor V Night 2 5. Bryan Danielson vs. Takeshi Morishima...(ROH World Title Match) Manhattan Mayhem II 6. Bryan Danielson vs. Tyler Black...Breakout