Ring of Honor: Survival of the Fittest 2009

Survival of the Fittest 2009 was a professional wrestling event promoted by Ring of Honor. It took place on October 10, 2009 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. This was the first Survival of the Fittest tournament since 2007, as the 2008 tournament was canceled a few weeks before taking place and never rescheduled. This was the first Survival of the Fittest tournament not to included Austin Aries, who, despite appearing on the event, was instead teaming with Davey Richards in a dream tag team match against the Briscoe Brothers. Aries was the only wrestler to compete in every Survival of the Fittest tournament up to that point, always making it the final match. Notable entrants in the tournament include winner of the 2005 tournament, Roderick Strong, winner of the 2006 tournament, Delirious, and winner of the 2007 tournament, Chris Hero.