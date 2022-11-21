Ring of Water

Not Available

Two stories that repeat themselves: two boxers struggling to survive inside and outside of the ring. Toscano, a young Sicilian, is fighting against his past. Barca, an African immigrant, is fighting for his future. When the tide changes, they have to fight for the present, as they battle against the realities of life in Sicily. The film weaves the sights, sounds and emotions of a gritty boxing tale within the context of broken relationships, hardships, and the cycles of Mediterranean history.