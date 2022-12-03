Ring Roasts I: A Comedic Tribute to The Iron Sheik

Not Available

Stars from the world of comedy and wrestling take the stage and roast Sheiky-baby! It a no holds barred, uncensored night of hilarious and continuous routines. The special features disc examines the backstage happenings, the Scott Hall incident, and the aftermath of the Iron Sheik/Brian Blair fight. Everyone has heard of the vitriolic disruption of the evening's events. Now, you'll see the entire incident, including reactions after the event. Judge for yourself. Hosted by Bill Apter. Starring: Don Jamieson (of VH1’s That Metal Show), Bob Backlund, Brian Blair, Nikolai Volkoff, King Kong Bundy, Don Muraco, Mike Morse (seen on The Howard Stern Show), Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissy, Tom Brandi, King Kaluha, Jimmy Graham & Ryan Maher.