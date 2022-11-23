Not Available

Skiing legend Tanner Hall is back with his long awaited ski film Ring The Alarm. For the last 2 years Tanner and his friends shredded their all-time favorite ski zones in North America and sent all the footie to long-time filmmaking collaborator Shane Nelson. (Pop Yer Bootlez! 2005, Like A Lion 2010) Tanner and Shane spent the last 2 summers editing over 11 hours of footage down to just 38 minutes of the absolute best shots. The Ring The Alarm soundtrack features the illest underground hip-hop remixes from DJ Thomax original orchestral score by Justin Pierre & Matt Taylor and Tanner's favorite dancehall tracks from Randy Valentine , Cali P and others.