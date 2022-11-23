Not Available

Ring The Alarm

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Inspired Media Concepts

    Skiing legend Tanner Hall is back with his long awaited ski film Ring The Alarm. For the last 2 years Tanner and his friends shredded their all-time favorite ski zones in North America and sent all the footie to long-time filmmaking collaborator Shane Nelson. (Pop Yer Bootlez! 2005, Like A Lion 2010) Tanner and Shane spent the last 2 summers editing over 11 hours of footage down to just 38 minutes of the absolute best shots. The Ring The Alarm soundtrack features the illest underground hip-hop remixes from DJ Thomax original orchestral score by Justin Pierre & Matt Taylor and Tanner's favorite dancehall tracks from Randy Valentine , Cali P and others.

    Cast

