Ringfinger

The night before her wedding, Audrey Duvall, is turning out to be one helluva night. First, right before the rehearsal dinner, her fiance, Carlos, reveals to her that he accepted a job offer that will move them from North Carolina to Ohio. Second, she has opted out of a bachelorette party in order to throw a going away party for her brother, Luke, an openly gay country singer who has just signed a record deal that will move him and his partner, Adam, out to Nashville. Third, when Adam can't go with Luke, and Luke doesn't have a license, he's forced to invite Sam, their straight roommate, to the party in exchange for a ride out there. Sam happens to be Audrey's ex-boyfriend.