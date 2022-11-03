Ringgit Kasorrga

Not Available

In Kasorga island, nothing else matter except power, wealth, luxury and lusty desire. Meera Almeida is the owner of modelling and talent scout agency called Blaze. She gets good commission out of supplying girls to Kasorga island. Meera has an affair with Dato' Shah, a very proviment community leader and a succesful businessman. Nina tries to prevent them from the influence of the immoral models from Blaze. Luxury was not a gurantee for Meera's happiness and she hopes that Khal, hee lover, would marry her. Khal, on the other hand, was more attracted by Nina's sincerity. At last, the dark secret of Kasorga island was disclosed by Nina. Girls became innocent victims of the flesh market. Justice Demands scrifice. Dato' Shah must be punished. Together, Nina and Khal continued to strive for good value which is constantly by luxury.