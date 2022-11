Not Available

Adapted from the book Chirin's Bell by Takashi Yanase, Ringing Bell is the animated story of a lamb (Chirin) whose mother is killed by a fearsome wolf. He seeks the wolf out to take revenge, but realizes he must grow stronger, and become like the wolf if he's ever going to destroy him. Over the years, Chirin becomes a fierce predator who views the wolf who raised him as a father. The climax of the story comes when the strange pair returns to the farm where Chirin was raised.