A captivating portrait of Grete Stern and Ellen Auerbach, two pioneering artists who met in Berlin in 1929 and started the "ringl + pit" studio to do advertising photography. Full of humor and vitality at 88 and 86 years old, they reflect on their work, their lifelong friendship, and what being a "New Woman" was like during those times. Ringl and Pit traces their lives from their early days in Weimar Germany, to their escape from the Nazis and subsequent separate careers in London and Palestine, New York and Argentina.