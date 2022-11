Not Available

Four masked men rob money from a stagecoach in route to a bank in Tombstone. The federal government vows to catch the culprits and recover the money. Two suspects are imprisoned - the notorious gunman Jack Bowman and a wounded bandit. The two cellmates form a partnership and the wounded man gives Bowman 3 of the 4 names of the other bandits - the outlaw Black Norton, Bailey, and Sam the sheriff. Bowman escapes and starts out after the money.