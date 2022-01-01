Ringo Starr 70th Birthday Bash Radio City NYC 7-07-10

Not Available

Excellent quality FAN-PRODUCED audience recording of Ringo Starr, recorded live at Radio City Music Hall, in New York City on July 7th, 2010. DVD has a total running time of 112 minutes, and quality is about 8/10. Track listing is as follows: It Don't Come Easy -RINGO Honey Don't - RINGO Choose Love - RINGO Hang On Sloopy (Rick Derringer / The McCoys) Free Ride (Edgar Winter) Talking In Your Sleep (Wally Palmar / The Romantics) I Wanna Be Your Man - RINGO Dream Weaver (Gary Wright) Kyrie (Richard Page / Mr. Mister) The Other Side Of Liverpool - RINGO Yellow Submarine - RINGO Frankenstein (Edgar Winter) Peace Dream - RINGO Back Off Boogaloo - RINGO What I Like About You (Wally Palmar / The Romantics) Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo (Rick Derringer) Boys - RINGO Love Is Alive (Gary Wright) Photograph - RINGO Act Naturally - RINGO With A Little Help From My Friends - RINGO / ensemble Give Peace A Chance - ensemble Birthday - Ringo & Paul McCartney