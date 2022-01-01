Ringo Starr and the Roundheads - Live

Not Available

Filmed at this historic Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Illinois on June 24, 2005 - this amazing, one-night-only event presents Ringo Starr performing five Beatles classics along with his greatest solo hits in a career-spanning set with The Roundheads. Features: It Don't Come Easy, Octopus's Garden, Choose Love, I Wanna Be Your Man, Who Can It Be Now? (with special guest Colin Hay), Don't Pass Me By, I'm The Greatest, Give Me Back The Beat, Memphis In Your Mind, Photograph, Back Off Boogaloo, Yellow Submarine, Act Naturally, With A Little Help From My Friends