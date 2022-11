Not Available

A conversation between Ringo Starr and The Eurythmics's Dave Stewart. Ringo talks about the early days and how he came into the band without an audition. Then the discussion turns to Beatlemania, and then Ringo plays Beatles songs on the drum kit. Another segment is when Stewart pulls out a box of LP albums and plays a flash card game with Ringo, asking him for improvisational comments on the records.