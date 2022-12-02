Rings of the World

Not Available

Endowed with outstanding cinematography, and in-depth interviews with competitors, this documentary underlines the gender parity being achieved at an Olympic level. Women compete in ski jumping for the first time at the Winter Games, and Canada is seen beating the United States at the last gasp in the women's ice hockey final. Disciplines given prominence here include speed skating, figure skating, aerial skiing, curling, and the biathlon. Training is analysed as much as the competitions themselves. A suite of accidents and mishaps, and the consequent tears of frustration, remind us that the Olympics is not just about winning.