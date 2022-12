Not Available

One of pro wrestling’s most brutal, revered tag teams sit down to relive their biggest matches in this edition of Ringside. Bill Eadie and Barry Darsow created the alter-egos that still command a huge following today. Bill and Barry let you inside the ring and inside their world like never before as you’ll hear about the matches and feuds that made Demolition, as they watch them! and you’ll see the transformation that Bill and Barry underwent nightly… …all from Ringside!