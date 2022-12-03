Ringside with Terry Funk: The Classic Years

Not Available

Join host Bill Apter as he sits down at the Ringside table with legend Terry Funk! Terry will view his most legendary matches from the 70s and 80s, his “classic” era. Terry will take you inside the ring with some of the greats of the sport, but also to the different territories and countries in which he did battle. You’ll win the NWA title, and lose it with Terry. You’ll travel with him to Florida, Memphis, WWE, Puerto Rico, Japan and more. Terry covers his matches with Brisco, Race, Lawler, Hogan, Abdullah, The Road Warriors, and Flair!