Ringside with Vader

Go back in time with Leon White and relive the birth of the Vader character, the creation of his entrance gear, and ultimately, his biggest matches. Leon sits down and watches the matches play before his eyes, as he relives every moment with you. Now, the shoot-style interview focuses on the individual matches and moments that made the legends what they were. Now you can examine the most poignant and profound in-ring moments with Leon “Baby Bull” White, Big Van Vader, Vader…whoever he was at the time! Join Leon White…at Ringside!