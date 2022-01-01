Following the release of their 8th album "DUM SPIRO SPERO," Japanese rock band Dir en Grey went into hiatus following a vigorous touring schedule in Japan and abroad, a year and a half later returning with their single "RINKAKU" released on December 19th, 2012. Once again animator Keita Kurosaka was enlisted to create a hand drawn music video, that in many regards is much less shocking and grotesque than the band's previous collaboration with Kurosaka, the infamous "Agitated Screams of Maggots" music video.
