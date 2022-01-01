1993

Rio Diablo

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 27th, 1993

Studio

World International Network (WIN)

Kenny Roger's leaves his good-guy image behind as the rugged, gutsy Quentin Leach, a bounty hunter with a quick temper and a trigger finger to match. If you're an outlaw with a price on your head, Leach is the last man you'll want to meet. Travis Tritt, in an impressive acting debut, stars as Benjamin Tabor, a man out for blood after a gang of murderous bank robbers flee with his beautiful young bride. Together, Tabor and Leach take to the Trail with guns blazing in search of the same outlaws. And they're not going to stop until they find them - dead or alive.

Cast

Travis TrittBenjamin
Stacy KeachKansas
Naomi JuddFlora Mae Pepper
Laura Harring
Bruce Greenwood
Brion James

