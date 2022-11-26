Rio do Medo

The documentary seeks to understand, through its characters’ testimonies and meaningful events, how Rio de Janeiro’s military police became a demoralized, violent and corrupt institution. Without denying the police’s importance, but aware of the difference between restraint and police brutality, the movie will relive the biggest events from the last decades in which those who tried to bring the military police closer to the law collided with those who transformed it into a feared symbol of urban violence.
