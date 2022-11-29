Not Available

Filmed in the desert near El Rito, New Mexico, Rio Grande Sun explores the tension between what is observed and what is described. By recreating local police blotter reports, surveillance becomes a performance between neighbors. Domestic abuse, addiction and acts of solitary revolt refuse to fit neatly within the margins of the newspaper. The interplay between dream-like images and ominous words reminds the viewer that neither account is more real than the other. Filmed in 35mm b&w with a 1920s Devry hank crank “Lunch Box” camera.