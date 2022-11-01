Not Available

Flying over astonishing sights of Rio de Janeiro, you will see it's postcards from unprecedented angles, for the firts time recorded by high definition lenses. The visual spectacle staring the Cidade Maravilhosa (Marvelous City) of Rio de Janeiro, the Green Coast of Ilha Grande, Angra dos Reis and Paraty, the Sun Coast of Búzios, Arraial do Cabo, Cabo Frio,Saquarema and Ponta Negra and the mountains of Petrópolis and Teresópolis is complemented by the soundtrack, tastefully composed exclusively for the project Rio in HD, making it a symphony of sounds and images.