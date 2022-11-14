Riot V: Live In Japan 2018

Not Available

Don't miss the infectious live atmosphere and relive some of the bands most iconic songs throughout their career. Riot (now Riot V) is an American hard rock/heavy metal band formed by guitarist Mark Reale in 1975. 'Warrior' was released as a 7-inch EP in Japan and the song has been Japan's heavy metal fans' favourite for 40 years now. The relationships between Riot and Japan were reinforced on their second album 'Narita', whose title was named after the story of people's struggle against the government over the construction of New Tokyo International Airport at Narita.