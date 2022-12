Not Available

As though on a rollercoaster at an amusement park, “RIP Geocities” is a ride through what Hollywood envisioned as cyberspace in the 1990’s. Geocities, a website that hosted personal homepages for free, was a locus of creative Internet energy in the 1990’s. This video abstractly represents and mourns the loss of not only the Geocities website, but also the culture it engendered, teeming with polyphonic, hand-coded web presences