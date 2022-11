Not Available

A must-see for rap and hip-hop fans, this musical tribute to the talents of slain rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. (aka Biggie Smalls) mixes music videos with archival footage to highlight their brief yet influential careers. Featured tracks include "How Long Will They Mourn Me," "Only You" and "So Many Tears" by Tupac and Notorious B.I.G.'s "One More Chance."